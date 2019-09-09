After Trump cancels secret Taliban talks, what’s next for peace in Afghanistan?

Jane Ferguson:

Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the third-ranking Republican in the House tweeted; "No member of the Taliban should set foot there ever."

The meeting would have come after nearly a year of talks. U.S. officials, led by Afghan native and former Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, and the Taliban had closed in on a peace deal to end the 18-year American war in Afghanistan.

As part of that tentative deal, the U.S. would remove 5,000 troops in return for a Taliban pledge to reduce violence and prevent the terror groups like ISIS and al-Qaida from operating in the country. There would also be follow-on talks between the Taliban and Afghan government.

Then, in three tweets Saturday night, President Trump announced the Camp David talks with the Taliban, and said he had canceled the meeting and called off peace negotiations. He blamed a Taliban attack last Thursday that killed a U.S. soldier, an attack he said proved the Taliban were negotiating in bad faith.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday defended the president.