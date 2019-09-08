What’s next for U.S.-Afghanistan peace talks?

Craig Nelson:

The Taliban have said that they had received an invitation from President Trump last month to come to Washington to visit. The Taliban didn't specify a date today. The Afghan government sort of leaked information on Friday suggesting that they were going to go to Washington. There was no indication at all that they were going to meet with President troop and there was no indication that they were going to go to Camp David. So obviously, when there is a Camp David event that's a very, very big deal.

And President Trump obviously wanted to sort of try to bridge the differences and push this U.S. Taliban agreement over the line. Obviously, something has happened that the single American death from a suicide bombing on Thursday here in Kabul seems like a pretty flimsy pretext to call off the negotiations.

As you well know there are frequent bombings here. We've had at least 14 U.S. soldiers killed this year so far. So obviously something else is at play here and the White House hasn't said exactly what that is.