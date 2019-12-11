Ahead of election, British voters grapple with Brexit, division and distrust

Judy Woodruff:

Britain goes to the polls tomorrow in what's billed as the most important general election since the end of World War II, and Brexit is at the heart of the election.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs a clear majority in Parliament to force through a deal, which will enable Britain to leave the European Union at the end of next month.

But, as special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports, doubts about Johnson's character and that of his main opponent, Jeremy Corbyn, are troubling British voters.