Air National Guardsman arrested, accused of leaking classified documents online

We don't know exactly. We will know a lot more tomorrow. But there's two important factors that led to this being solved relatively quickly.

One, Discord, the gaming platform that I mentioned, has said publicly it cooperated with law enforcement. And the reason that is vital is because it likely meant that investigators had the names of those people on that small group on Discord, so they could cross-reference those names with the people who have access to this kind of information.

Two, the U.S. has extensive controls over the networks where the classified information live. And investigators are able to track who and when they access classified documents and every time someone prints out a classified document. And, if you recall, the original leaks were actually photographs of printouts of these documents.

Now, Snowden, as an I.T. specialist, was able to manipulate some of the logs and tried to hide what he did. So it's possible Teixeira did the same. But former counterintelligence officials I talk to tell me that the U.S. has taken steps to try and mitigate that risk and make sure people's digital footprints inside these networks are very visible.

But, obviously, it'll spark a lot of questions about why he had this access and why so many people have access to this information.