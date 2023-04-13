April 13, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, investigators arrest a member of the Air National Guard suspected of leaking classified documents online. As a federal appeals court allows an abortion pill to stay on the market with some restrictions, we explore how providers are navigating the swiftly-changing legal landscape. Plus, the UN agrees to outline what countries are obligated to do about climate change.

