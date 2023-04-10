U.S. scrambles as classified documents detailing military intelligence are leaked online

Nick Schifrin:

There is serious concern among U.S. officials about the U.S.' relationship with allies that are mentioned in these documents and about the front line in Ukraine. So let's talk about Ukraine first. We reviewed 53 of these documents dated from late February and early March mostly.

And we're not going to provide all the details they contain, but slides that seem to be prepared for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reveal an extraordinary level of detail about Ukraine's coming counteroffensive, which Ukrainian brigades will be ready for the counteroffensive, when they will be ready, and with which weapons by date.

Many of those brigades going to be trained by the U.S., by the — by allies on that vehicle there. That is the Bradley. And the level of detail is what is concerning U.S. officials. It could give Russia information about these brigades that are being trained on the Bradley and others that Russia could convert into some kind of battlefield advantage, although there are former generals who actually doubt that that might happen.

The second thing that concerns officials are Ukrainian shortages. Again, with great detail, these slides reveal exactly when Ukraine will run out of Soviet era air defenses. That is the S-300 right there. And that is why U.S. officials are rushing a constellation of Western air defenses you see there, U.S. German and Swedish air defenses.

And so, in response, Ukrainian officials have been largely vague about these leaks, as you would expect, but an adviser to Zelenskyy say: Look, our strategic decisions have already been made. But we could adjust tactics if we need to.