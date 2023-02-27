Alabama artist works to correct historical narrative around beginnings of gynecology

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Fred de Sam Lazaro
Simeon Lancaster
The history of gynecology as a medical specialty has deep roots in the American South, but that legacy is as complicated as the history of the South itself. In partnership with the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, Fred de Sam Lazaro reports from Montgomery, Alabama, for our arts and culture series, CANVAS, and the series Agents for Change.
Fred de Sam Lazaro is director of the Under-Told Stories Project at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, a program that combines international journalism and teaching. He has served with the PBS NewsHour since 1985 and is a regular contributor and substitute anchor for PBS' Religion and Ethics Newsweekly.
