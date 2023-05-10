May 10, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, we speak with House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries about the ongoing negotiations as the clock ticks down for Congressional leaders to strike a deal on the debt ceiling. Republican Rep. George Santos is arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering. Plus, lawmakers in multiple states push for harsher school discipline practices to address student misbehavior.

