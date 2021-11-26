Alarm grows after emergence of new omicron COVID-19 variant. Here’s what you need to know

William Brangham:

Meanwhile, oil prices and stock markets around the world plummeted over fears of the Omicron variant and its potential economic fallout. The Dow fell 905 points. That's 2.5 percent, marking its worst one-day percentage loss in a year. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also dropped more than 2 percent.

So, clearly, this new variant is generating many questions and concerns.

For some perspective, I'm joined again tonight by Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University.

Dr. Jha, always great to see you.

The markets are spooked. Travel restrictions are being implemented. I don't want to panic anyone unnecessarily. So, in your perspective, how concerned should we be?

Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health: So, good evening. William. Thanks for having me back.

You know, we have seen variants come and go, and every month or two, we hear about one. This one is concerning. This one is different. There's a lot of features here that have me and many of us concerned about this, and we really need more information, but we have got to pay attention to this variant.