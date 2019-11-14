Alleged Stephen Miller emails reference white nationalist and anti-immigrant perspectives

Jean Guerrero:

Exactly.

So, McHugh had been introduced to Miller as somebody who was going to be influencing the direction of her reporting and the reporting of other editors at Breitbart. So he was providing materials, often from white supremacist Web sites, white nationalist literature, and encouraging them to draw from it in their coverage, in their stories.

What I found to be the most telling from reviewing some of these e-mails is that, at one point, Stephen Miller recommends that they do a story about this book called "Camp of the Saints."

It's an incredibly racist book that depicts the end of the white world — that's how they put it, the — quote — "end of the white world" — as the result of an invasion of refugees.

And it's just — it's filled with extremely degrading descriptions of migrants.

And just to give an example of the kind of rhetoric it includes, this quote: "kinky-haired, swarthy-skinned, long-despised phantoms, all the teeming ants toiling for the white man's comfort."

So, just these descriptions of migrants that are very degrading fill the book.

And what happened was, Julia Hahn — he encouraged Breitbart editors to do a story showing parallels between the book and real life. So, Julia Hahn, who was an editor there as well and who is now a special assistant to the president, did a story saying that the book was prophetic and that it showed what was going to happen at the border, what was happening at the border, and that potentially immigration was going to lead to the doom of society.

After that, Steve Bannon, who was then a Breitbart executive and who worked for Trump as chief strategist after that, he also started referencing the book repeatedly after Stephen Miller recommended it to Breitbart.

And he said that it described the — quote — "invasion at the border," that, basically, the book had been prophetic, and that what — the doom described in the book was going to be happening now in the United States.