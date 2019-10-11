In impeachment deposition, Yovanovitch links Trump to her ouster

Lisa Desjardins:

From her first steps on Capitol Hill today, former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch entered and added to a political drama.

The career diplomat arrived even after the State Department told her last night she wasn't permitted to speak to lawmakers voluntarily. The solution? House Democrats quickly issued a subpoena, allowing her to say she was legally compelled to attend.

Yovanovitch was recalled from her post in May, amidst charges from Rudy Giuliani and in conservative media that she had spoken against the president. She blasted back at those ideas in her opening remarks behind closed doors today.

Multiple news outlets obtained them. She said her removal was based on — quote — "unfounded and false claims." And Yovanovitch said: "The State Department has been attacked and hollowed out from within." And if the diplomatic corps is not rebuilt," she fears that will harm our nation's interests, perhaps irreparably.

Yovanovitch is central to much of the impeachment investigation. Her ousting was cited in the whistle-blower's complaint at the heart of that inquiry. During the July 25 phone call that triggered that complaint, President Trump spoke out against her to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He said — quote — "The woman was bad news" and added: "She's going to go through some things."

And, according to an indictment handed up yesterday, also working to remove her were Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, two men who say they were working for Rudy Giuliani and the president. The federal indictment charges, Parnas' efforts to remove the ambassador — that's Yovanovitch — were conducted, at least in part, at the request of one or more Ukrainian officials.

Also today, news that Gordon Sondland will testify next week. Sondland is the ambassador to the E.U., and text messages show he was involved in discussions about President Trump and what he wanted from Ukraine.

Last night, Mr. Trump campaigned in Minneapolis, leveling more criticism at his opponents in Congress.