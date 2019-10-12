As acting DHS chief, McAleenan pushed Trump border policies

Zolan Kanno-Youngs:

Yes. I mean you have to remember the time in which Kevin McAleenan assumed the position as the head of the Department of Homeland Security. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had just been forced out of the position by the president, who was infuriated over the number of border crossings occurring up the southwest border. In May, there were about 144, more than 144,000 enforcement actions at the southwest border. Now look at where we are, those apprehensions have declined by more than 60 percent.

Things have relatively calmed down at the border, but at the same time there was friction between him and the president and White House adviser Stephen Miller, known as the architect of the president's immigration agenda. In the end, Kevin McAleenan, while he did bring border crossings down, he did take issue with some of the initiatives that others around him wanted to push.