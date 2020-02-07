Amb. Bill Taylor on why Americans should care about Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

Bill Taylor served as the top American diplomat in Ukraine following the dismissal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, who was forced out early.

Taylor said he agreed to accept the post reluctantly, calling the environment both in Kiev and the USA a snake pit.

The former ambassador went on to serve as a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry. He departed his post early this year, and sat down this afternoon with Nick Schifrin.