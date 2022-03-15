Americans describe the momentous mental health toll of the pandemic

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Two years into the pandemic, concerns about COVID-19's impact on mental health continue to grow. We spoke to people across the country about their particular struggles and the work being done to help others suffering during the pandemic. And Dr. Tom Insel, who served as the director of the National Institute of Mental Health, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss what can be done.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: