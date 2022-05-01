How one Michigan family is trying to stay afloat amid historic inflation

Geoff Bennett
Maea Lenei Buhre
Layla Quran
Prices in the U.S. are climbing at their fastest rates in 40 years, up more than 8 percent from 2021. But for many families across the country that number is more than a data point. We take a look at how one family in Michigan is coping with this new reality. Geoff Bennett has the story.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Maea Lenei Buhre is a general assignment producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Layla Quran is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour. She was previously a foreign affairs reporter and producer.
