America’s far-right embraces Hungary’s autocratic president

Laura Barrón-López:

Republicans are doubling down on their love affair with Viktor Orban.

Long known for his anti-immigration policies, in a recent xenophobic speech, Orban likened migrants to a flood being forced upon Hungary and decried a mixed-race society. Still, Orban was welcomed with open arms by Republican leaders.

As seen here in video produced by his staff, Orban trekked to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he met face-to-face with former President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States: We love Hungary.