Friday on the NewsHour, the U.S. economy adds far more jobs than expected despite the crunch from inflation and interest rate hikes. Then, China holds another day of massive military drills following House Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on a breakthrough for the Democrats' climate bill and on the results of critical primary elections.
