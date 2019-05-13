Why Trump’s meeting Hungary’s Orban is a ‘bit controversial’

William Brangham:

Then came an anti-immigration campaign targeting European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, as well as Hungarian billionaire George Soros.

Orban's increased crackdown on the Hungarian media has also created strain with the E.U. The Committee to Protect Journalists warns that Orban has — quote — "crippled the independent press" and is a — quote — "threat to the E.U. as an institution."

But there was no such criticism in the Oval Office today, as President Trump pressed to loosen Hungary's reliance on Russia and China, and build closer ties with the U.S.

For more on what this newfound alliance means for Hungary and for Europe more broadly, we turn to Charles Kupchan. He was the senior director for European affairs on the National Security Council staff during the Obama administration. He is now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and a professor at Georgetown University.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."