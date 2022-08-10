America’s most vulnerable bear the brunt of high inflation

William Brangham:

Judy, new data shows inflation has had an outsized, negative impact on Native American, Black and Latino families in particular.

A poll out this week from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Harvard found 69 percent of Native Americans say inflation has caused serious financial problems, as do 58 percent of Black Americans and 56 percent of Latinos. Just 44 percent of white and 36 percent of Asian households report similar hardships.

Alonzo Plough is the chief science officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation., and he was involved in this research.

The foundation is one of the "NewsHour"'s funders.

Mr. Plough, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

We have been tracking how a lot of Americans across the spectrum have been hurt by inflation. But these communities seem to be really suffering disproportionately. Why is that?