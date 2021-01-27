America’s top diplomat faces challenges on multiple fronts

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, earlier today, the State Department announced a pause on arms sales. That includes the F-35s that the Trump administration negotiated to the United Arab Emirates to facilitate normalization with Israel and American weapons Saudi Arabia used in Yemen to fight the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

Now, Blinken said that that pause was routine. But he also said, of all of the late moves by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he was most concerned about the designation of the Houthis as an international terrorist organization, over the objections of humanitarians.

Secretary of State, Tony Blinken: We have seen a campaign led by Saudi Arabia that has also contributed to what is, by many estimates, the worst humanitarian crisis in the world today, and that's saying something.

And so it's vitally important, even in the midst of this crisis, that we do everything we can to get humanitarian assistance to the people of Yemen, who are in desperate need. And what we want to make sure is that any steps we are taking do not get in the way of providing that assistance.