Amid coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan residents confront fear, government distrust

William Brangham:

Judy, while at least 14 other nations are monitoring people who've arrived from affected areas in China, the epicenter for this outbreak remains the city of Wuhan.

Wuhan is bigger than any American city, and its 11 million residents are living in semi-lockdown. Nearly all modes of transportation in and out of the city are closed off.

Christopher Buckley is a China-based correspondent for The New York Times. He's in Wuhan. And he joins us now.

Chris Buckley, thank you very much for taking the time to talk with us.

Can you give us a sense of what it is like in Wuhan today?