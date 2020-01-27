News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump’s green card policy to take effect

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: The outbreak of a new virus in China accelerated, with more than 80 dead and 2,700 cases confirmed. In turn, the U.S. State Department warned Americans to reconsider any plans to travel to China.

We will look at all of this in detail after the news summary.

The health crisis in China spread fear to world financial markets and triggered a sell-off here in the U.S. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 450 points to close at 28535. The Nasdaq fell 175 points, and the S&P 500 dropped 51.

The Trump administration will begin denying permanent residency to immigrants if they receive public benefits. That is after the U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to let the new green card policy take effect while lawsuits against it continue. More than half-a-million people apply for green cards annually.

President Trump is talking up his long-delayed Middle East peace plan, ahead of its unveiling tomorrow. He discussed it today with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. And he suggested he will win over Palestinians, who accuse him of pro-Israeli bias and reject the plan.