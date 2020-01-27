Is Trump’s legal defense resonating with Republican senators?

Lisa Desjardins:

I think, in speaking to a handful of senators' offices — we have kind of been speaking to them more than senators themselves, because senators have been, just like us, in the trial for most of the days — there was actually some — something achieved by the president today, especially speaking to Republican offices.

There was a sense that this argument that this is a trial that is going beyond precedent, that, if senators follow the House impeachment managers' lead, that they will breaking — they will be breaking with history, and doing so in a way that might be questioned by the Constitution, that is an argument that seemed to be hitting some fertile ground with Republicans of all stripes.

And it was a smart one when you think about the audience. This is an audience generally of institutionalists. They believe in Congress and the Senate. Also, many of these folks have a strong sense of history.

So arguing that history is something that is being broken by the House impeachment case is something that I think really was starting to resonate.

On the other hand, Judy, in observing the Senate and also talking to some of these offices, it's possible that the president's team went too far in saying that Speaker Pelosi herself was breaking with the Constitution, sort of kind of questioning whether she is even in line with the Constitution.

That's something that literally was raising some eyebrows as we watched the floor. All of the talk about Biden and Burisma, I saw a lot of attention paid during those presentations, but very few notes being taken.

I don't know if that's something that senators are bringing into account fully in terms of the John Bolton witness discussion. And I think that, in all, we saw senators all paying very close attention today. Very little movement in the chamber, relative to the past days. That's something, of course, the president's team was hoping to see.