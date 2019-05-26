Amid drought, Phoenix plans for a future with less water

Hari Sreenivasan:

This past winter the state of Arizona passed a key piece of water legislation. It's called the drought contingency plan and it acknowledges the fact that the Colorado river is providing less water than it used to to the seven states that depend on it. In fact, places that rely on the river are now facing a looming shortage. We traveled to Phoenix to find out how the growing city is preparing for a future with less water.

This story is part of our ongoing series Peril and Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.

Arizona is in it's 19th year of drought. But walking around the more than 400 acres of the Tres Rios wetlands just outside Phoenix, you'd be hard pressed to find any evidence of that.

150 different species call this place home for at least part of the year. There's lush native vegetation, large ponds, and water rushing through man-made tunnels.

So how is this wetland staying wet?