Barr’s new power causes concern among intelligence agencies

Jeff Greenfield:

Yeah look I think it is very important to underline that point. You know attorneys general do not come in as a neutral observer as being Robert Kennedy was President Kennedy's brother for heaven's sakes. But now you're dealing with an attorney general with the power to declassify information of the most sensitive sort. And I don't believe any attorney general has ever been granted that power. And to be blunt there are an awful lot of people who don't trust at least the president to make these decisions based on some broad notion of we have to find out what happened. Remember the the whole argument of some of the town's most ardent supporters this is all a deep state plot. These people that he's called traders have tried to undermine him. And what I'm most interested in observing is will Gina Haspel and Dan Coats, the two key intelligence appointees of Trump, push back on this. And if so once again what will the Republicans on Capitol Hill do. Will they institutionally defend the intelligence services or will they side with the president no matter what he decides to declassify. Once again how are you. We are in more unchartered waters than you know the crew of Kon Tiki. And we just don't know where this is going to lead because we haven't seen anything quite like this before.