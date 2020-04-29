Amid economic gloom, a sign of potential progress toward treatment

Stephanie Sy:

The study, among high hospitalized patients, showed those who took the drug had a 31 percent faster recovery time. The Food and Drug administration said it is moving to make remdesivir available to patients as soon as possible.

But on the economic front, hope was harder to find. The pandemic has now officially stopped the U.S. economy's longest expansion record. The nation's output of goods and services shrank at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter.

And as White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow acknowledged, that's just the beginning.