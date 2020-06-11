Amid inequality and polarization, how can we strengthen American democracy?

Full disclosure:

I'm a member of this commission. And while I'm very much for a stronger democracy, I do not advocate for any specific policy changes.

Here's a look now at what the commission found.

These recommendations are meant to take a fresh look at our founding ideals and documents. The commission first defined the challenges our democracy is facing, rising inequality, political polarization, a surge of white nationalism, a lack of trust in our nation's institutions, a fragmented media environment.

To those challenges, it offers solutions, broken down into broader themes. One theme is aimed at equality of representation, changes that would address governance.

The report recommends substantially enlarging the U.S. House of Representatives, establishing 18-year term limits for Supreme Court justices, and big changes to campaign finance laws.

It also calls for so-called ranked-choice voting, where voters rank candidates in order of their preference for elections at the federal and state level. And it sees room for improvement in how we vote.

The commission recommends switching to universal automatic voter registration. It says federal Election Day should be a holiday. And it recommends making voting a requirement of citizenship, much like jury duty.

It also wants changes in how we get information, like a tax on digital advertising that would go to a public media fund. And it calls for a culture change towards service, with Americans putting in a year to serve in programs like AmeriCorps, the military, or other nonprofit work.

All this is just a starting point. The commission says it wants this report to be a call to action and for the recommendations to inspire debate.

To discuss the report, I'm joined now by two of the three chairs of the commission.

Danielle Allen, she's a political theorist and a professor at Harvard University. And Stephen Heintz, he's president and CEO of the philanthropic foundation The Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Welcome, both of you, to the "NewsHour."

Stephen Heintz, let me start with you.

Why did the commission think now is the time to overhaul our democracy?