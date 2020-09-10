Amid new reports of foreign election interference, whistleblower claim roils DHS

Nick Schifrin:

Yes, Microsoft says foreign groups have stepped up their efforts targeting the election and cites three examples.

The same Russian military intelligence unit that hacked and leaked in 2016 has now targeted 200 organizations, including campaigns, political consultants.

And one independent analyst I spoke to say one of those targeted unsuccessfully, SKDK, SKDKnickerbocker, which consults for Biden.

Microsoft also says Chinese actors on a smaller scale unsuccessfully targeted people affiliated with the Biden campaign and a prominent individual formally associated with the Trump administration. But we have no details on that. And Microsoft says Iranian actors tried unsuccessfully to log into the accounts of Trump administration and campaign officials.

Now, Microsoft acknowledges that some of these foreign influence operations have been successful. And it also details how Russians are going to new lengths to avoid detection.

The Department of Homeland Security and intelligence officials said today this is a sign of public-private partnership over election security.

But, Judy, it should be noted there has been no release of any stolen data to influence the election, at least not so far.