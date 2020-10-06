Amid planet’s crisis, filmmaker Sir David Attenborough’s ‘vision for the future’

William Brangham:

In his new Netflix documentary and companion book, both titled "A Life on Our Planet," the famed filmmaker wants us to recognize what's happening, and to act before it's too late.

I spoke with him recently from his home in London.

Sir David Attenborough, it's a great honor to have you on the "NewsHour." Thank you very much for being here.

Anyone who knows your work knows that you have increasingly talked about man's impact on the natural world.

But this film really hits this point very directly. Was it your sense that things had just gotten so bad that that needed to be the focus of this project?