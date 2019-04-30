Amid rising attacks on places of worship, how religious leaders are responding

Judy Woodruff:

Black churches in the U.S. have been frequent targets of racist attacks historically, particularly during the Jim Crow and civil rights eras. That included the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. Four African-American girls were killed during church services.

In 2015, a white supremacist murdered nine parishioners at a historically black church in Charleston, South Carolina. Just a few weeks ago, three churches were set on fire in a single Louisiana parish in separate incidents.

And we should note that the governor of Wisconsin visited that Sikh temple today as part of a special appreciation.

This all comes amid a rise in hate crimes.

Let's look at a range of voices about the targeting of religious sanctuaries. Ours is just a small sampling of leaders of faith around the country.

Shakila Ahmad, the first female president of the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati, she is a founding member of the Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council. It's a national group of business, political and religious leaders. Rabbi Devorah Marcus is with Temple Emanu-El in San Diego, not far from the attack in Poway earlier this week. Ted Elmore is a pastor with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention. And Bishop Eugene Sutton is the head of the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland.

And we welcome all of you to the "NewsHour," and unfortunately under these circumstances. Some of us, I think, can hardly belief that we're even having this conversation. So, we really appreciate your joining us.

I want to ask each one of you how all this is affecting you and your congregation.

And I want the start with you, Rabbi Marcus, because you are located not far from where the attack took place just a few days ago.