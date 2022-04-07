Amid Russian attacks on Ukraine, former Soviet Republic of Moldova fears it could be next

Willem Marx:

Support will expand as the E.U.'s own border force arrives at posts like this one to help manage new arrivals, lives stuffed into back seats and suitcases, making this the E.U.'s own new de facto border and freeing Moldovan forces to patrol further afield.

But they cannot roam entirely free, for within Moldova's internationally recognized borders is a separatist region called Transnistria sealed off by the Dniester River and supported by Russia.

As we traveled close to Transnistria, while still very much on Moldovan soil, we encountered Russians Manning military checkpoints and self-identifying as peacekeepers.

We are right in the middle of Moldova farmland. But a few 100 yards that way, Russian soldiers asked for our passports. And this checkpoint, well, it's staffed by Moldovans, but go a little further this way, and you end up in the separatist territory of Transnistria. And, for years, that's been home to more than 1,000 Russian troops.

After the Soviet Union collapsed, a brief, but brutal conflict left Moldova divided. The Kremlin backed Russian speakers who declared an independent state that remains unrecognized elsewhere.