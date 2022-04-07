Lithuania’s foreign minister discusses the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

Another former Soviet republic is also concerned by the war in Ukraine. But, unlike Moldova, the small Baltic nation of Lithuania is both a member of NATO and the European Union.

Regardless of those security and economic guarantees, its fears are compounded, not just by its former occupier, Russia, but by the adversaries that border it, to the south, Russian ally Belarus, to the West, the Russian region of Kaliningrad.

In Brussels today, Nick Schifrin sat down with Lithuania's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, to discuss a range of issues.