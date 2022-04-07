Investigators find more evidence of Russian war crimes as the West pledges aid to Ukraine

Amna Nawaz:

Well, there were more revelations today of the depth of carnage and devastation across Northern Ukraine, as Russian forces redeployed to the east.

Elsewhere, the mayor of the southwestern port city of Mariupol said there were as many as 5,000 dead in his besieged city and roughly 100,000 civilians still trapped. Meanwhile, at NATO, foreign ministers met to discuss further military aid to Ukraine. And the United Nations took a rare vote to kick Russia off its Human Rights Council.

But we begin again tonight with special correspondent Simon Ostrovsky and videographer Yegor Troyanovsky, reporting from a small village northwest of Kyiv, where the air is filled with fear and death.