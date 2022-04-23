Amid Russian attacks, Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces still holding on

Ali Rogin
Harry Zahn
Russian forces continued their attacks on the port city of Mariupol, focusing their attention on a steel plant housing both soldiers and civilians. In an appearance Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces are still holding on amid the attacks and that a high level U.S. delegation would visit the next day. Ali Rogin reports.

Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

