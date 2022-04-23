Amid Russian attacks, Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces still holding on

Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Leave your feedback
Russian forces continued their attacks on the port city of Mariupol, focusing their attention on a steel plant housing both soldiers and civilians. In an appearance Saturday, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces are still holding on amid the attacks and that a high level U.S. delegation would visit the next day. Ali Rogin reports.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: