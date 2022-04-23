How dropping mask mandates could impact the COVID pandemic

Frank Carlson

The federal court ruling this past week striking down the federal mask mandates on planes and public transit has left very few indoor masking requirements in the U.S. This comes as public health experts brace for the next COVID surge and parents of kids under five are still anxiously awaiting an approved vaccine for the youngest children. Geoff Bennett spoke with Dr. Peter Hotez, a professor of pediatrics and molecular virology at Baylor College of Medicine.

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
Frank Carlson

Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson

@frankncarlson
