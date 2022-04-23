House Minority Leader McCarthy says he never asked Trump to resign after Jan. 6

In our news wrap Saturday, House Minority Leader McCarthy says he never asked Trump to resign from office after the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol and Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially revoked Disney's special self-governing status in the state after a weeks-long feud over Disney's opposition to the state's bill ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill.

