Amid virus outbreak, U.S. communities brace for disruption

Judy Woodruff:

The coronavirus outbreak has etched grim new headlines tonight.

In U.S. financial markets, the viral spread, coupled with a 25 percent plunge in world oil prices, sent the Dow Jones industrials average down more than 2,000 points, to close at 23851. The Nasdaq fell 625 points, and the S&P 500 was down 225.

All three indexes were off more than 7 percent today, and they are down nearly 20 percent from their peaks just last month.

We will return to the economy and the markets in just a moment.

But, first, Amna Nawaz looks at the new deadly toll from the coronavirus, including 26 here in the U.S., and drastic new quarantine measures.