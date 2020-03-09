How economic effects of global virus outbreak ripple beyond stock markets and travel

Judy Woodruff:

We return now to the coronavirus outbreak and to Italy, which was tonight put into lockdown, the entire country, by the government, 60 million people told to stay home.

That came after authorities there announced today another spike in both the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths.

Over 9,100 people have contracted the disease; 463 are now dead from it.

Special correspondent Christopher Livesay filed this report from Rome before tonight's countrywide lockdown took effect rooms.