Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett Named Co-Anchors of PBS NewsHour

Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett have been named co-anchors of the PBS NewsHour. They will succeed Judy Woodruff who recently announced she's stepping aside at the end of 2022. The PBS NewsHour, co-anchored by Nawaz and Bennett, will launch on Monday, January 2, 2023.
