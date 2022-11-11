Judy Woodruff stepping aside from PBS NewsHour anchor desk at end of 2022

Judy Woodruff:

And at the end of this very newsy week, I have some news of my own to share. After a decade as anchor of this extraordinary program, I have decided that the end of 2022 is the right time to turn this incredibly important job over to someone else.

I am then going to undertake a very exciting new project with the "NewsHour" for the next couple of years, one we are calling America at a Crossroads.

Being the anchor has been the honor of a lifetime every single day, to follow in the footsteps of two iconic journalists, Robert MacNeil and Jim Lehrer, and you have sat alongside the incomparable Gwen Ifill.

I mean it when I say I cannot believe they pay me to do this work that I absolutely love.

But, on December 30, I will say thank you, and then I will transition to a new role at the "NewsHour" as a correspondent taking on a big new project to try to understand America at this very divided moment in our country.

I will travel around, talk with ordinary Americans, maybe some of you who are watching, and put together a series of reports that we hope will add up to a better understanding of what the American people want and especially, how do we repair this deep divide?

Reports will show up regularly on the "NewsHour." And we will have more on that later.

And more to come soon on who will be sitting at this desk after I step away.

But, for now, I have a heart full of thanks to each of you who watch and follow the "NewsHour." You are the reason we do what we do, and always to the utterly amazing "NewsHour" staff.

