Amsterdam’s ‘doughnut economy’ puts climate ahead of GDP

Hari Sreenivasan:

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cities worldwide were already facing environmental crises. Many of them are vulnerable to climate change induced flooding, heatwaves and drought.

The pandemic added a health and economic crisis on top of that.

But Amsterdam is now experimenting with a radical new theory to rebuild its economy and create a more sustainable post-COVID future for its residents.

Special Correspondent Megan Thompson has more. This story is part of our ongoing series: Peril & Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.