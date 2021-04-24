For victims of the Armenian genocide, Biden designation a ‘momentus occasion’

Alex Hinton:

Yeah, certainly historically they've been an important ally. In recent years that relationship has definitely frayed in terms of geopolitical interests. It's no longer quite as central. So that strategic partnership is one that I think needs to be reimagined and reinvented.

You know what might happen? No doubt there will be at least a public protest, a diplomatic protest. There might be some sort of sanction, something or another that's mentioned along those lines. But if you actually look, I really think in the long term, this will be something that passes by. And again, in areas where there are common interests, the United States and Turkey will continue to collaborate.

You know, the one difference is that the U.S., you know, in terms more broadly, its recognition of the genocide is significant for many other countries. And there are other countries such as Israel and Britain who have not recognized it. And so hopefully this may serve as a catalyst for other countries to recognize anyone who has a commitment to democracy and human rights needs to acknowledge a massive human rights violation, one of the first that took place at the beginning of the 20th century.