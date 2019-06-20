Amy Klobuchar on her top 3 priorities as president

Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Thursday her first priority as president would be reentering the U.S. in the Paris climate accord, the international deal President Donald Trump withdrew from last year.

“My first priority on day one is to sign us back” into the deal aimed at reducing global greenhouse gas emissions, Klobuchar told PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff.

Klobuchar said her second and third priorities would be ending policies that undermine the Affordable Care Act, and protecting so-called “Deamers,” young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, as well as migrants living in the U.S. through the Temporary Protected Status program.

The remarks come two days after Klobuchar unveiled a list of 137 actions she would take in her first 100 days in the Oval Office, more than 100 of which she said she can do through executive action.

In the NewsHour interview, Klobuchar also weighed in on the discussion around former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments about working with segregationists in the Senate after he joined Congress in the 1970’s, saying it’s important to call such politicians out on their beliefs.

“I work with people where I don’t agree with them on everything,” Klobuchar said. “But you have to stand your ground on certain issues and find common ground.” She added: “As president, I think you have to be willing to negotiate and meet with anyone.”

Other highlights from the interview: