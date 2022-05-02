Amy Walter and Annie Linskey on primary election season, Tucker Carlson’s role in the GOP

Leave your feedback
Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter and Annie Linskey of The Washington Post join Judy Woodruff to discuss the latest political news, including Tucker Carlson's role in the Republican Party, a closely watched primary election in Ohio and Democrats consider revamping their midterm strategy.
