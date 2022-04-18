Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s stalled climate agenda

Amna Nawaz
Tess Conciatori
NPR’s Tamara Keith and Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter join Amna Nawaz to discuss the latest political news, including President Biden’s predicament of trying to fulfill his climate change agenda while addressing rising energy prices, a new poll finding that Biden is losing support from young people, plus former President Donald Trump’s latest political endorsements.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
