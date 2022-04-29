Brooks and Capehart on midterm elections, aid to Ukraine, GOP apathy toward criticism

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including a PBS NewsHour-Marist poll give insights into what voters are thinking, President Biden asks Congress for a big increase in assistance to Ukraine and the GOP is brushing aside audiotapes that captured party leaders criticizing their own.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: