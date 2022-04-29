Brooks and Capehart on midterm elections, aid to Ukraine, GOP apathy toward criticism

Leave your feedback
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including a PBS NewsHour-Marist poll give insights into what voters are thinking, President Biden asks Congress for a big increase in assistance to Ukraine and the GOP is brushing aside audiotapes that captured party leaders criticizing their own.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: