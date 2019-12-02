Amy Walter and Domenico Montenaro on 2020 Democrats’ ‘volatility,’ impeachment politics

Domenico Montanaro:

You have got half to two-thirds of Democratic primary voters saying that they're not decided on the race. They don't have their minds made up.

And what does that lead to? Volatility. So that's why you have seen these sort of spurts from some candidates and then decreasing back down.

The most recent, maybe the biggest development of the campaign has been Elizabeth Warren's surge and then collapse. When it comes to her talking about Medicare for all as a replacement to private insurance, that has been a very difficult position for her to try to defend.

And I think a lot of Democrats actually very curious why she went that far, when, honestly, with the way the Senate is currently, there's no way that that would pass anyway. So why go that far and take that position, when she could have put it as a goalpost and say, this is a goal, but not what we're going to do maybe right away when I get into be president?

So, you know, there's a lot that still could come. And we're in this final stretch now until Iowa, where you're going to see voters start to really make up their minds.