Amy Walter and O. Kay Henderson on Iowa’s undecided voters

Amy Walter:

Well, we have a couple of things going on.

We have a very crowded field, of course. And we have seen in previous polling that there are at least four, if not five candidates who are all jockeying for the top spot. All could conceivably be that top candidate.

And this weekend, traditionally, what we get is something called The Des Moines Register poll, and it didn't come out this weekend. There was a technical snafu. And so that poll does also help to set expectations, because it's measuring literally in the last moments of the caucus campaigning who has the momentum.

And it helps to sort of set some of the expectation game for journalists and some — and also for voters.

The other piece to understand is how we're — it's a very fluid time already. We have many undecided voters, which is not all that surprising. But, in a caucus, it's a very public process. This is not like a traditional primary, where you go in, you close the curtain behind you, you push a button, and you leave.

Instead, you show up 7:00 p.m. at a gym or some other community center with lots and lots of people around you. Many of them, you probably know. They may be your neighbors and your friends. And you publicly declare who you're supporting.

I have talked to a lot of voters and heard anecdotally a lot of voters who are undecided saying, they're going to make up their mind literally as they get into the caucus place.

So the energy of that caucus, the — seeing people that they know standing with the representative from one campaign or another may sway them. Just a feeling that they're going to get when they go into the actual room may be moving them from where they are right now to another candidate.

So it is incredibly volatile, fluid.