Amy Walter and Tamara Keith on Warren’s poll numbers, Democrats on impeachment

Amy Walter:

Well, Elizabeth Warren has had a great summer, and it shows.

When you talk to folks who are in and around Iowa, that's what you are hearing. At the Iowa State Fair this summer, all the buzz was about Elizabeth Warren, and now it's borne itself out in this poll.

And I do think it's important, yes, as Ann Selzer points out, that these things are fluid. Everything is fluid in Iowa. In fact, I remember going back to other Democratic primaries where, at this point, after a very good summer, it looked like Howard Dean not only was going to win Iowa, but was going to be the nominee.

So was Hillary Clinton in 2008, who was doing quite well in the September Des Moines Register poll.

But Iowa, it tends to be that, around Thanksgiving time, Iowa voters, even though they're paying a whole lot of attention, really get it into another gear.

What's different, though, this year, I feel like that Iowa has taken just on a whole new dimension. It's always important. It's always — it sets the pace for the campaign.

But this year, with the issue of electability so important in the minds of the voters, the winner then gets to make the case that they are a winner. Now, you can't say, just because you win a primary, that means you are going to beat Donald Trump, but folks are looking for a winner.

And I think they're going to take cues from Iowa in a way maybe even more than we have seen before.