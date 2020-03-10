Amy Walters on 2020 Democratic voter turnout and delegate math

Amy Walter:

Well, Judy, up until this point — well, really, actually, let's go back for a second.

Up until March, it was a race for momentum. Which candidate was going to be able to get a head of steam and use that to move ahead? And, obviously, Bernie Sanders was very successful there.

In March, it's all about the delegates. And that's what Super Tuesday was about, and, tonight, no different, a big pile of delegates. And the challenge for any candidate in a democratic system is, once you're behind, because of the way the delegates are apportioned proportionately, it's very hard to catch up.

This is the situation that Bernie Sanders finds himself in. This is why we're talking about the margins that he — it's not just winning. It's the margins he needs to win by in order to be able to catch up with Joe Biden, who right now has something like a 96-delegate lead.